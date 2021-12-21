High fire danger west of I-25 with above-average warmth

Today’s Forecast:

Strong winds and low humidity through the afternoon are producing high fire danger along southern I-25 and west into the mountains.

Temperatures will be above average today, even with wave clouds keeping it a little darker through the morning and early afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 61; Low: 28. Warm and gusty today with partly sunny skies through the morning and a bit more sunshine by the end of the day.

PUEBLO: High: 65; Low: 19. Very warm for this time of year with sporadic wind gusts and cloudier skies in the morning.

CANON CITY: High: 63; Low: 34. Warm and windy today with high fire danger through the afternoon as the humidity drops. Gusts could be in the 20 to 30 mph range.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 49; Low: 26. Cool and breezy today with dry skies and cloud conditions, especially through the morning.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Chilly and dry today with gusty winds and dry skies through the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Warm and breezy today with dry skies and partly clouds skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Windy and warm today with high fire danger through the afternoon Wind gusts could be in the 20 to 30 mph range.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy over the mountains and valleys today with gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range. We'll stay dry today over the high county but fire danger is high in the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos.

Extended Outlook:

The warmest day of the week is expected on Wednesday with more breezy conditions from the mountains through the plains.

Strong winds and snow become the main focus from Thursday through Friday across Colorado. Snow will start to fall in western Colorado Thursday morning and spread to the western mountains through Friday morning. The winds will be very strong over the mountains on Thursday and strong along I-25 by Friday morning.

While there is a chance for rain and snow mix along parts of I-25 Friday morning, most of the accumulating snow will stay west of I-25. The winds locally will be strongest Friday morning along and south of Highway 50. Gusts in Colorado Springs and Pueblo could be in the 20 to 40 mph range, but south in Walsenburg and Trinidad they could be in the 30 to 60 mph range.

