High Fire Danger today with dangerous wind gusts tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

High impact Weather Alert day in southern Colorado for gusty winds and high fire danger.

Several grass fires were reported across southern Colorado on Sunday, so fire danger remains high on our priority list today. We'll see wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph through the afternoon with widespread humidity below 15 percent.

If a fire were to catch today, it could spread easily through our dry grasses.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 45. Partly sunny and warm today with high fire danger and wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range through the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 46. Partly sunny and really warm with low humidity and strong winds gusting into the 30 mph range through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 48. Partly sunny and warm with high fire danger and strong wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 30. Mostly cloudy and mild with strong winds gusting into the 30 to 40 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Partly sunny, mild, and windy with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range through the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy with high fire danger and gusty winds out of the southwest. Winds will gust in the 30 mph range through the afternoon and we'll likely see areas of blowing dust.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Really windy through the afternoon with even stronger winds overnight through Tuesday. Gusts today will be in the 40 to 50 mph range, but overnight we could see gusts over 60 mph, especially up high into the mountains west of I-25.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Strong and gusty winds today will be followed by even stronger winds on Tuesday. We'll see daytime and evening gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range in the mountains and valleys. Even stronger gusts will take over tonight through Tuesday with gusts in the 60 to 70 mph range with a few gusts even higher than that over the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be another high impact weather alert day with really strong winds and high fire danger. Wind gusts will be in the 40 to 60 mph range in the lower elevation areas with even higher gusts up above 70 mph in the mountains.

We'll see heavy snow in the mountains Tuesday but only a few rain to snow showers reaching the Front Range, and very little rain will actually fall into the I-25 corridor.

Cold air falls in Tuesday night and we'll see highs in the 40s and low 50s on Wednesday. We should warm up into the end of the week with either breezy or windy conditions through the weekend.

