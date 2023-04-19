High fire danger today with 30 to 50 mph wind gusts

Today’s Forecast:

Another day of critical fire danger with widespread red flag warnings from 9 am to 9 pm.

Wind gusts early Wednesday will be in the 40 to 60 mph range in the Wet Mountains, gap flow areas like Walsenburg, and the southern Sangres by La Veta and Cuchara.

Daytime wind gusts will become more uniform, generally blowing out of the west and southwest between 30 to 50 mph.

An early morning cold front will keep things cooler between Colorado Springs and Denver today compared to Pueblo, but the front will surge south overnight, leaving most of us in the 50s and 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Snow showers and flurries are possible tonight along the Palmer Divide and back into Teller County, but any accumulation would be less than half an inch and mostly in the grass.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 27. Windy and mild with dry skies and high fire danger on the south side of El Paso County near areas like Fort Carson and Fountain. Flurries are possible this evening but any weak snow accumulation would be across the grass.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 27. Very windy and dry with high fire danger from 9 am to 9 pm. Wind gusts will be in the 40 to 50 mph range which could lead to blowing dust.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 30. Very windy and dry with elevated fire danger, despite no actual red flag warnings for Fremont County. Fire danger remains high and we could see blowing dust with low visibility.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 18. Windy and cool in the daytime with elevated fire concerns, despite no red flag warnings. Snow showers and flurries are possible this evening with a half inch or less possible in grassy areas.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy and cool with elevated fire danger despite no active red flag warnings. Flurries are possible this evening but little to no grass accumulation is expected.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Extreme fire danger with really low humidity and strong wind gusts in the 30 to 45 mph range. Smoke could be visible from the active fire near the John Martin Dam. Blowing dust could reduce visibility in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Extreme fire danger with very strong winds all day long. Wind gusts in the morning have been between 40 to 60 mph, and we'll keep these speeds through the afternoon. Blowing dust is a likely problem later today.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Rain and snow showers across the Continental Divide with tricky I-70 driving conditions this evening. Light rain and snow showers are possible along the front range but accumulation will be low.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire danger will once again be widespread in southern Colorado Thursday. Cooler and cloudier weather will make fire danger seem low, but strong winds and low humidity could allow a grass fire to catch and quickly spread.

Friday will be cloudy and cool with spotty rain and snow showers up in the mountains. Rain and snow showers look a little more likely by Saturday but accumulation for both will be light.

Monday and Tuesday are trending wetter with a chance for scattered showers and storms Monday followed by rain and snow Tuesday.

