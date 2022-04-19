High fire danger today -- extreme fire danger Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Fire danger is very high across southern Colorado today due to strong winds and really dry air.

As we heat the air in the morning, we'll mix into southwesterly winds aloft in the jetstream. Those winds will tumble down the mountains and out into the plains through the afternoon, increasing fire danger as they blow to the east.

Wind gusts today will be in the 20 to 50 mph range with the highest gusts likely in the mountains and valleys. If a grass fire were to start, it could spread very rapidly after the lunch hour.

Record warmth is possible today in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo with highs in the 80s through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 47. Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds through the afternoon. We'll be hot and dry today with the current heat record at 79 degrees set back in 1962. Fire danger is high today with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 45. Sunny in the morning with more clouds through the afternoon. We'll be hot and dry today with the current heat record at 86 degrees set back in 1989. Fire danger is high today with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 49. Windy and hot with very high fire danger today. We'll see wind gusts in the 30 mph range with very low daytime humidity.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 39. Warm with high fire danger in the afternoon. Very windy and warm today with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range through the daytime.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Warm and windy with high fire danger in the afternoon. Wind gusts today will be in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Critical fire danger across the plains with very strong winds, dry grass, and low daytime humidity. Wind gusts will be in the 20 to 50 mph range with the strongest gusts south along the Raton Mesa and east of La Junta across the Colorado/Kansas border.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Very strong winds and hot daytime air will contribute to high fire danger through the afternoon. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to 50 mph range today with really low daytime humidity.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Strong and gusty wind will blow over our mountains and valleys today with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range through the afternoon. Fire danger is high and widespread over our mountains with dry skies through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

The winds will not be as strong on Wednesday and Thursday but fire danger will remain high through that two day stretch.

Friday is going to be an extreme fire danger day with wind gusts in the 30 to 60 mph range and super low daytime humidity.

We have a chance for rain and snow showers over the weekend, mainly from Saturday night through Sunday.

