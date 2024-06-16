Hey Southern Colorado - The Heat Is On!!

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear and warm with lows in the upper 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 98;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 103;

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 100;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 84;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Extended outlook forecast:

** HEAT ADVISORY FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 16 from 12 PM - 7 PM **

Of the next 2 days, Sunday will be the hottest of the hot. We're likely to see a few records fall by the end of the weekend. Colorado Springs will come close, but Pueblo & Canon City will be tying if not breaking records. Monday will be hot as well, just a few degrees shy of record breaking heat with gusty winds.

Late Tuesday, a cold front will push through, setting up Wednesday - Saturday with cooler temps and chances of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

