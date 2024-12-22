Here's a Look at Your Holiday Travel Forecast

Tonight's Forecast:

After the shortest day of the year, sunsets will start to become later each day. The total sunlight time today was 9 hours and 27 minutes and that sun officially set at 4:41 PM. Going into tonight, temperatures will be all over the place. Some will only get into the 40s and others getting into the 20s. Sunday will be another warm day, especially for December.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 62;

The Springs tonight will get down into the upper 30s. Calm and mostly clear conditions will stay for the night. Going into tomorrow, temperatures will quickly rise and we will eventually get into the 60s by the afternoon. We will have some breezy conditions, but nothing overly dramatic.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 66;

Lows tonight for Pueblo will get into the mid 20s. We will be calm and clear for most of the night. Once we make it into tomorrow, temperatures will make it feel more like Fall and not Winter. We will get into the mid-60s, and winds could get breezy at times.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 65;

Canon City will stay on the warmer side tonight, at least on December standards. Temperatures will only get down into the lower 40s. Once we get into Sunday, temperatures will quickly rise and we will make it into the 60s by the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 57;

Woodland Park will get down into the lower 30s fro tonight, and we will stay calm and clear throughout the night. Temperatures won't quite make it into the 60s for Sunday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 59;

Temperatures tonight will be on the warmer side, only getting down into the lower 40s. We will be mostly clear and calm throughout the night tonight. Tomorrow, temperatures will get into the upper-50s. Breezy conditions will be possible throughout the day.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: Lower-to-mid 60s;

The plains will be the coldest of the bunch with temperatures getting into the 20s and 30s further south. We will be mostly clear and have calm conditions throughout the night. Going into your Sunday, temperatures will rise into the lower-to-mid 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/40; High: 63/67;

Walsenburg and Trinidad will only make it into the lower 40s tonight. Not much is expected overnight, and we will be mostly clear. Once we get into Sunday, temperatures will be pretty warm for this time of year.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s;

The mountains will be mostly clear tonight with temperatures making into into the 20s and 30s, depending on your elevation. Highs tomorrow will be warm for December with temperatures in the 50s. We are tracking some mountain snow showers going into Monday and will likely stay isolated to the higher terrain.

Extended outlook forecast:

If you plan on traveling on Sunday, the conditions are looking great here in Colorado. We could see some breezy conditions at times but nothing too dramatic is expected. If you are traveling to the PNW, there is currently a system impacting them and bringing mized precipitation. This is the only place throughout the United States that we could see impacts.

Now, what everyone wants to know, will we see a white Christmas? The chances are on the up, but the forecast could still change. We will have an incoming storm system moving in Wednesday morning. These snow chances likely won't pick up until the evening hours on Wednesday. Snow showers will start in the higher terrain and eventually work their way onto I-25. Some places will still be above freezing and temperatures will still be warm, so they may see rain first. As we go into the overnight hours into Thursday morning, snow will continue and then make its way out of the area by Thursday morning.

