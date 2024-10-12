Here's a look at when we will start to see cooler temperatures

Today’s Forecast:

We will continue with the unseasonably warm temperatures today with a few passing clouds. We could pick up a little more cloud cover going into the afternoon. Winds are expected to stay on the lighter side. A cold front will move through tonight and into tomorrow morning, which will help to cool us down into the lower 70s for most of us.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 47.

These above average temperatures will continue into today, and we are about 15 degrees above the normal. Calm and dry conditions are expected for today. A cold front moving through tonight will help to cool things off. This will also drop our low back into the upper 40s for tomorrow morning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 48.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around today and Pueblo will get into the upper 80s. Lows tomorrow morning will be a little cooler thanks to a cold front that will push tonight. We will also get a nice cool down going into Sunday.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 48.

Temperatures today will still be above average for this time of year. Calm and partly cloudy skies are expected for today. Lows in the morning will be a few degrees cooler than what we saw this morning. A cold front will also help to cool us off on Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 38.

Woodland Park is also above average for this time of year, but we are looking at cooling off a bit by Sunday. Lows tonight will be back down into the upper 30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 79; Low: 46.

Warm temperatures across the region today, but going into the evening we will have a cold front pass through. This will help to cool things off on Sunday.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 80s/ Lower 90s; Low: 40s.

Well above-average temperatures are impacting the plains today. Upper 80s and even some 90s will be possible today. This won't last too long though because once we get into Sunday we should start that cooling trend.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: Lower 80s; Low: 45/46.

Temperatures today will be in the lower 80s and by the morning we will dip back down into the mid 40s. Temperatures will be cooler going into Sunday and this is because of a cold front that will be passing through.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s.

70s are still above average for the mountains and that is what we are expecting for today. Lows will dip down into the 30s overnight. A cold front will pass through this evening, which is going to cool things down going into Sunday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday, but we are watching this upcoming week where we could have multiple chances for some cooler weather. Specifically middle-to-end of next week, a low-pressure system will help to move out any warmer air. We could also see some rain once this system gets here.

