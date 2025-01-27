Here comes the sun along with warmer temperatures!

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures throughout southeastern Colorado will drop into the teens and single digits. Mostly clear conditions will help to cool us down overnight. Tomorrow morning will be chilly and jackets will be needed even though warmer temperatures arrive later in the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 10; High: 45;

The Springs will get cold again tonight, but this will be short lived because once the sun rises we will warm up pretty quickly. Mostly clear and calm conditions are expected throughout the day and it will be a good day to get outside!

Pueblo forecast: Low: 8; High: 43;

Pueblo will drop into the single digits tonight, so walking out the door in the morning you will want that jacket. Temperatures will warm quickly and by mid-morning we will already be in the mid-30s. Pueblo will eventually top out in the lower 40s for the high. Mostly clear and calm conditions will last throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 50;

Canon City will drop into the teens this evening and the surrounding terrain will help to keep you all on the warmer side. Highs tomorrow will get into the lower 50s, so it will be some much needed relief from this cold weather.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 8; High: 40;

Woodland Park will get down into the single digits for tonight, but not too surprising for the wintertime. Once the sun rises in the morning, temperatures should rise pretty quickly. You all will be a little cooler than the surrounding cities, only making it into the lower 40s. It will still feel nice with the sun out and a good day to get outside.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 11; High: 45;

The Monument area will get into the lower teens for the overnight lows. Highs will top out in the mid-40s for tomorrow. The sun will be out with a few passing clouds, so it will be a nice day for getting outside.

Plains forecast: Low: Lower Teens & Single Digits; High: Upper 40s/Lower 50s;

The plains will the the warmest of the bunch. Springfield will make it into the lower 50s. We will have some colder air sink into the lower Arkansas River Valley, so temperatures there won't get as warm. It will still be a nice day for getting outside.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 13/15; High: 47/52;

Towards the southern I-25 corridor temperatures overnight will drop into the lower-to-mid teens. We will warm quickly early on in the day, but that coat will still be needed in the morning. We will eventually top out in the upper 40s closer to Walsenburg and lower 50s near Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens & Single Digits; High: Mid-to-upper 40s;

The mountains will have mostly clear conditions tonight which will help to drop those temperatures. Teens and single digits will arrive in the early morning hours. Highs tomorrow will get into the mid-to-upper 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This upcoming week looks a lot calmer, especially towards the beginning. We will be at or near those seasonal averages. That same low-pressure system that brought us snow over the weekend will return and bring some cooler temperatures and an increase in moisture. Snow chances will increase towards the back half of the week around late Wednesday through Thursday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.