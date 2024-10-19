Heavy snow is expected for the mountains and widespread rain for southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain is continuing to move into the state from the south. We have seen some snow flurries for the higher peaks and Woodland Park. We will see more of this wintry mix switch over to snow overnight. Some mountain passes, such as Wolf Creek Pass, could get slippery at times. As for the I-25 corridor, it is still too warm for snow. We will have some widespread rain throughout Saturday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 55;

Rain will continue through the area and become heavy at times. As we approach the mid-30s tonight we have the potential to see a wintry mix, but not for very long. Most of this will be rain and it will last throughout most of the day tomorrow. We could get a few gusty winds in there as well.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 59;

Pueblo will be getting down into the mid 40s tonight and rain will continue to move into the area. Most of these showers will move through overnight and into tomorrow morning. By the late afternoon we will start to see these rain chances go down, but they will still be possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 57;

Cold temperatures return tonight with lows in the mid 40s. Rain will continue to move into the area from the south. Highs tomorrow will be much cooler in the upper 50s. These temperatures will start to gradually warm up afterwards.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 51;

Woodland Park could see a few snow flurries in the area as we start to cool down. Temperatures tonight will get below freezing so we could wake up to a dusting on the ground. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 50s and we will continue this warming trend into the rest of the weekend.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 52;

We could see a dusting in the area overnight since we will get below freezing. Rain will continue to move in but current temperatures aren't quite that cold yet. Tomorrow's highs will be in the lower 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

The plains will be much warmer than everyone else, but they will be getting some much needed rain. We could see some thunderstorms mixed in with these showers. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/40; High: 51/53;

Lows tonight will be right on the 30/40 line. We will continue to see heavy rain, especially for Trinidad. These showers will linger into tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be chilly in the lower 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

The mountains have some winter weather advisories and warnings in place. Closer to home Pikes Peak and the wet mountains could see a few inches by the time we wake up. For the mountains further out west, they could see a few feet of snow. Some mountain passes will become slippery, especially Wolf Creek Pass. Use caution if you plan on heading that way this weekend. Highs tomorrow will be back into the 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking at the next 7 days, the main event will be Saturday. Once we get on the back half of this system we will see some lingering showers into Sunday. This upcoming week will dry off and warm up with most of us seeing 70s again. The current weather pattern doesn't have anything too exciting and we will most likely stay dry.

