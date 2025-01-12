Heavy snow followed by cold temperatures for the southern I-25 corridor

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers will have the biggest impacts for the southern I-25 corridor. Winter weather advisories are in place for Huerfano and parts of Las Animas county. Where we see the heavier bands of snow, closer to the Wet Mountains, there is a possibility of 3-6 inches of snow. Visibility will be poor in some areas, including Pueblo. It's best to stay off the roads in these conditions. Snow showers will end from the north to the south with most of us clearing out before midnight. Winds could get breezy at times which would make the wind chill much colder. Cloud cover will linger behind for a little longer, but once we get into Sunday we will just be left with frigid temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 10; High: 32;

Snow showers will continue off and on over the next few hours and will end around 6/7PM. Temperatures tonight will be COLD as we get down into the lower teens by the early morning hours. Highs tomorrow won't rebound too much and most of the day will be spent below freezing. Some flurries will be possible again in the evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 12; High: 35;

Pueblo will continue to see limited visibility as snow showers continue to move south. Pueblo county is included in the Winter Weather Advisories which will expire at They will start to calm down just after dinnertime around 7/8PM. Cold temperatures will linger behind this system and overnight temperatures will get into the lower teens. Temperatures tomorrow will be cold throughout the day, and you don't want to skip out on the jacket.

Canon City forecast: Low: 14; High: 36;

Canon City will see a few flurries, but not much is expected for accumulations. Overnight lows will get down into the teens and tomorrow's highs will get into the mid 30s. We will have the sun out tomorrow along with a few clouds.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 4; High: 27;

Woodland Park is done with snow showers for the evening and will be left with frigid temperatures. Overnight lows will get down into the single digits. If you have any early morning plans, you'll want to layer up!

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10; High: 29;

The Monument area will see some off and on snow showers and ending by 6/7PM. Overnight temperatures will get close to single digits, and the highs tomorrow will remain cold in the upper 20s.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens; High: Upper 30s;

The plains have some gusty winds which make it feel much colder outside. Overnight temperatures will make it down into the teens, but with breezy conditions it could feel colder at times. Highs tomorrow will be chilly only making it up into the upper 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 13/14; High: 32/34;

Walsenburg and Trinidad are both included in the Winter Weather Advisories which will last until 3AM. Between 1-3 inches will be possible and with some heavier bands of snow moving in some areas could see an isolated 3-6 inches. These amounts will be closer to the higher terrain and the mountains. Snow showers will end during the overnight hours and we will be mostly clear going into Sunday.

Mountains forecast: Low: Single Digits; High: 30s;

The Wet Mountains and the Sangres will see the highest snow totals overnight and mountain passes will have limited visibility. It's best to avoid traveling through this area. Overnight lows will get down into the single digits and tomorrow's highs will be in the 30s across the area.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are looking at a pattern change this upcoming week and temperatures will be closer to that seasonal average. Early next week we will be calm and temperatures will gradually warm each day. Some places will get up into the 50s later on in the week where we have lower elevations.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.