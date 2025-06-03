Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Tuesday morning

Tonight's Forecast:

The severe risk will diminish around 10PM later this evening and this is when the severe thunderstorm watch is also set to expire. A cold front will move through from the north and bring widespread, heavy rain overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 61;

Colorado Springs will have rain chances through the evening and overnight. Heavy rain will pick up around 2AM and last through the early morning commute. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s. Highs will be much cooler on Tuesday, only making it into the lower 60s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 66;

Pueblo will see rain chances pick up overnight and into Tuesday morning. Rain will become heavy at times, and last through the morning commute. Temperatures will get down into the lower 50s. Highs will only make it into the mid-60s. Ran chances will pick up again in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 64;

Canon City will have rain chances pick up again overnight. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s. Rain will diminish by mid-morning on Tuesday, and pick up again in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 55;

Woodland Park will have a few more showers and thunderstorms this evening. Rain chances will continue overnight and become heavy at times. The heavier bands of rain will be during the overnight hours, but rain will still be possible in the morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 56;

The Monument area will have ongoing rain until tonight and there will be a small break. Rain will then pick up again overnight and last into tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will be cooler in the mid-50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s & 50s; High: 60s;

The Plains will have a severe thunderstorm watch until 10PM tonight. Rain will pick up again during the overnight hours and a few thunderstorms will also be possible. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s across the eastern counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/49; High: 60/63;

The southern I-25 corridor will have temperatures in the upper 40s tonight. Rain will be possible for the early morning commute. Rain chances decrease around lunchtime and will pick up again during the evening. Highs will be colder than average.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s & 70s;

The mountains will be cloudy overnight with a chance for rain. Heavy rain will move in during the overnight hours and clear out by mid-morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Afternoon thunderstorms will be possible each day this week. Sunshine will start out the day and give us enough instability to give us some thunderstorms. Temperatures will also warm up each day after Tuesday, and get closer to the seasonal average.

