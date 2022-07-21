Heat returns today with only a few spotty storms in the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

Heat will become the main forecast story for the next few days.

Monsoon moisture will move farther west, and that means very few storms in our region. We could see a spotty late day storm or two in the mountains along the Front Range, but most towns and cities out of the high county will stay dry today.

We will be hot with highs in the 90s today, but even hotter weather is expected Friday and Saturday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 62. Mostly sunny followed by scattered clouds in the afternoon. We'll be hot with highs in the low 90s, but we're pretty far from record heat today. We should stay dry in town with only a small chance for storms over the mountains west of town.

Pueblo forecast: High: 98; Low: 63. Sunny and hot today with only a few clouds by the end of the day. We will stay dry this afternoon with highs up near 100 by 4 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 66. Mostly sunny to partly sunny today with hot weather through the afternoon. We should stay dry today with just a small chance for storms in northern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 56. Sunny to cloudy this afternoon with warm daytime conditions. We have a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm today but Woodland Park and Cripple Creek are likely going to stay dry.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with warm daytime conditions. We should stay dry today.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry across the plains with full sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures will fall to the 60s for most, but Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties will stay warmest at night.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry with only an isolated storm west over the Sangre De Cristos.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and mostly dry but we could see an isolated storms along the Front Range or parts of the Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

Really hot weather is expected over the next few days with 90s and low 100s Friday and Saturday. Sautrday is probably going to be the hottest day with a high of 97 in Colorado Springs and 105 in Pueblo.

