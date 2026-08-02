Heat Returns Again on Monday With Highs Back in the 90s and Triple Digits

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, there will be a few passing clouds and temperatures will drop into the 60s. The heat advisory will be allowed to expire at 8PM. We are in for another hot day on Monday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 65; High: 98;

Colorado Springs will have morning temperatures in the mid-60s. Heat advisories will go into effect at 9AM and last until 8PM. Afternoon highs will be getting into the upper 90s. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Not everyone will get rainfall.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 104;

Pueblo will have a warm start to the day with morning temperatures only getting into the mid-60s. Heat advisories will also be in place for Pueblo county. Afternoon highs will get into the triple digits. There may even be some records broken with these temperatures.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 101;

Canon City will have another day of hot conditions and highs will eventually get into the triple digits. A couple of isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. Eastern Fremont county will have heat advisories from 9AM until 8PM.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 59; High: 87;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows dip into the upper 50s. Temperatures will warm quickly throughout the morning. More clouds will build and eventually there will be a few showers that pop up in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 62; High: 92;

The Monument area will have morning temperatures in the 60s. Winds will be coming out of the southwest. There is about a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon, so not everyone will see rain. Highs will get into the lower 90s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

The eastern plains will have the heat return on Monday with highs getting into the triple digits. Heat advisories will be in effect for Otero, Bent, and Prowers counties until 8PM. There is a chance of a couple of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 64; High: 98/100;

The southern I-25 corridor will have morning temperatures in the mid-60s. Temperatures in the morning will warm up quickly and by 10AM they will be in the lower 90s. They will continue to climb from there with highs topping out in the upper 90s and 100s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s & 90s;

The mountains will have a few clouds overnight and tomorrow morning. Lows will get into the 50s overnight. Even though the mountains will be cooler than the surrounding areas, highs will still reach the 80s and lower 90s. The sun will be quite intense tomorrow.

Extended outlook forecast:

We have some relief after Monday from a passing cold front. Highs will dip into the 80s, even for areas along the Arkansas River. There will also be a chance for some rain in the afternoon. Models have backed off on some rain chances, and they are trending drier. There is still a chance for some showers and storms in the afternoon on Tuesday. Beyond that, conditions will warm and dry out.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.