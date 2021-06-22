Heat comes back with thicker wildfire smoke today & tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

We're going back to the high heat today and tomorrow. High temperatures in the plains will be in the 90s today but we'll see a few more triple digits by Wednesday. We won't have any record-breaking heat today, but it'll still be uncomfortable to work outside in the afternoon.

Smoke is expected to be thicker today and leave a hazy across the skies in central and eastern Colorado. This smoke is from fires in Arizona, Utah, and western Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 92; Low: 61. Sunny and hazy skies through the early afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions by the end of the day. We could see a few gusty winds come out of dry thunderstorms at the end of the day with very hot afternoon conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 99; Low: 60. Sunny and very hot today with hazy skies and increased cloud cover by the end of the day. We should stay dry today and tonight.

CANON CITY: High: 98; Low: 65. Sunny and hazy skies before overcast conditions move in by the end of the day. We should stay dry today and tonight but a few strong wind gusts could come out of weak storms in the region.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 83; Low: 55. Sunny to cloudy skies today with increased haze and smoke from wildfires. We will stay dry but weak thunderstorms will try to form. We're more likely to see gusty winds from storms than rain.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Increasing late day cloud cover with heavy smoke. We should stay hot and dry today but we'll likely have some gusty winds from weak and dry thunderstorms overhead.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot and dry today with some cloud cover through the end of the day and hazy skies from smoke.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry today with breezy and hazy conditions through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. We'll see increased smoke blow into our region from fires in western Colorado, as well as smoke trapped under a ridge of heat from fires in Arizona and Utah. We could see an isolated spotty mountain storm late today, but most of us will be dry and maybe just see some gusty winds come out of dry thunderstorms.

Extended Outlook:

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s in Colorado Springs and right around 101 in Pueblo. We'll get a cold front to move us back to the mid 80s and lower 90s by Thursday, and we should be much cooler by Friday and Saturday. Rain chances are much higher by Friday and Saturday.

