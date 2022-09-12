Heat and haze returns today

Today’s Forecast:

Late-summer heat is back in the forecast today with highs in the 80s across the plains and 70s over the mountains.

Haze and smoke from fires in Idaho, Montana, and Oregon will circle around a high-pressure ridge and blow through Colorado. The smoke will be a bit more elevated today, and most noticeable in or against the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 52. Sunny, hot, and hazy with highs in the 80s this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 52. Sunny and hot with elevated smoke against the horizon.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 58. Sunny, hot, and hazy through the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 45. Mosty sunny and smoky with comfortable daytime temperatures.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and hazy with very comfortable temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and hot with light winds and elevated wildfire haze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and breezy with hazy skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny and dry with comfortable daytime conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Remnants of Hurricane Kay are sweeping across the desert southwest and will throw moisture into the mountains of Colorado Tuesday. We could see isolated showers along the Front Range tomorrow, but rain chances are generally best on Wednesday.

We could see a few showers and storms lingering along the Front Range Thursday, but the end of the week mostly looks hot and dry.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.