Heat Advisories Will Be in Place for Parts of Southern Colorado on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will be on the warmer side with overnight lows getting into the 60s. Conditions will continue to stay nice and clear overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 97;

Heat advisories will be in place for El Paso county tomorrow starting at noon. Afternoon highs will have a chance to break some records. Temperatures will reach the 90s as far north as Monument and Black Forest. The next few days look much cooler as this moisture moves in.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 101;

Pueblo will not be included in any heat advisories. but time should still be limited outdoors. Highs will reach the triple digits and a sunburn can set in as little as 15 minutes with this higher UV Index. Temperatures will cool down once we get to Tuesday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 99;

Canon City will also be included in the heat advisory on Monday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s, and areas closer to Florence will get into the triple digits. Conditions will be sunny throughout the day and the UV Index will be very high.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 55; High: 87;

Woodland Park will have overnight temperatures in the mid-50s. Temperatures will warm very quickly and by 10AM they will be in the lower 80s. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s. Winds will be coming out of the east around 5-10mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 94;

The Monument area will have morning lows in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-90s. Monument and all of El Paso county will be included in the heat advisory from noon until 6PM. Expect evening temperatures to be warm, even when the sun goes down.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s & 100s;

The eastern plains will have some of the warmest temperatures in southern Colorado. Most of the area will get into the triple digits by the afternoon. The UV Index will be very high, so limit your time in the sun. Winds will be coming out of the east at 5-10mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 63/62; High: 95/99;

The southern I-25 corridor won't have any rain tomorrow, and it will be another hot and dry day. Afternoon highs will get into the mid-to-upper 90s. Trinidad will have highs in the upper 90s. Winds will be coming out of the east between 5-15mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will will have overnight lows in the 50s. There will be some spotty showers over the central and northern mountains on Monday. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

That monsoonal moisture is set to arrive on Tuesday, and mainly impact the Pikes Peak Region and the mountains. Rain chances will increase further south around Wednesday. These chances will pick up in the afternoon and evening each day this week. The Aspen Acres Fire does look to get some rain, but flash flooding will need to be watched.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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