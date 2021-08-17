Hazy skies and above-average heat today

Today’s Forecast:

It's going to be another sweaty day if you're working outside today, and be on the watch for more wildfire smoke.

Highs will run into the 90s across the plains with many places warming 5 to 8 degrees above average. We'll see more hazy skies from wildfire smoke all day today.

A couple isolated thunderstorms and virga are possible over Teller and western El Paso county late today, but most of the region should be dry with the best rain chances hanging back west over the Continental Divide.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 92; Low: 58. Hot and hazy today with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms and virga by the end of the day. We'll be hot enough today that virga, dry thunderstorms that push out more wind than rain, is much more likely over the city than actual thunderstorms.

PUEBLO: High: 96; Low: 59. Very hot today with hazy skies and dry daytime conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 94; Low: 64. Hot, dry, and hazy today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 83; Low: 53. Hazy and warm with a chance for isolated thunderstorms and virga through the end of the day. If we do see any storms, strong gusty winds and lightning would be our two main threats.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Warm and hazy with isolated thunderstorms and virga possible at the end of the day with gusty winds and lightning as the two main threats.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot and hazy with a light afternoon breeze. We will stay dry east of I-25 today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Breezy and dry today with hazy and hot afternoon conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. We could see a few spotty storms move through Park county and turn into virga over Teller and western El Paso county today, but most of the region looks pretty dry. We'll be warm and hazy once again from wildfire smoke.

Extended Outlook:

Heavy rain is forecast to fall across western and central Colorado over the next few days, but very little if any rain is expected from I-25 east into the plains. We'll be hot again tomorrow with more wildfire smoke and haze.

If we do see any storms along I-25, they would be most likely Thursday afternoon and evening. We should stay dry and cooler going into the start of the weekend.

