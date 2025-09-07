Haze and smoke will begin to lighten going into Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Smoke and haze will linger overnight across southern Colorado this evening. This will clear out going into Sunday afternoon. It will take a few more hours for the smoke to clear out of the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 80;

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 50s for the Pikes Peak Region. Smoke and haze will clear out around noon on Sunday. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms will move into the area closer to the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 87;

Pueblo's heat will return tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Some isolated showers will be possible but they will be very scattered. It will take a few hours for things to cool back down Sunday evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 83;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the upper 50s. By the afternoon rain chances will start to increase. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s around this time too. Going into the evening, rain will continue and temperatures will be slow to cool.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 71;

Some smoke will linger overnight and will look thick at times, but this will clear out by the morning. Woodland Park will have morning lows in the mid-40s. By 9AM, temperatures will have warmed into the upper 50s. Afternoon lows will be in the lower 70s. Rain will move in by noon. These rain showers will be scattered and intermittent.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 77;

Monument will have lows in the lower 50s, by the afternoon these highs will be in the upper 70s. The next few days these highs will rise a few degrees.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The plains will have some smoke linger throughout the day tomorrow. It will take a few more hours for this to clear out versus I-25. Rain chances will go up in the afternoon and this rain will go through the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/51; High: 80/84;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the lower 50s. Temperatures will be in the 80s by the afternoon. Smoke is expected to clear out by the afternoon as well.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

The mountains will have some smoke that will linger into the early morning hours of Sunday. This will clear out closer to the afternoon. This is also when rain chances are expected to pick up. Highs will be in the 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead to the week, temperatures will continue to climb into Monday. Afterwards we will see this plateau throughout the week. A high-pressure system will build over the area and help to keep rain out of the area.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.