Hazardous and snowy travel south of Pueblo along I-25 and west over La Veta Pass

Today’s Forecast:

Snow fell last night across the Palmer Divide and south of Pueblo along the Raton Mesa!

For most people in the Pikes Peak Region, this was a light snow with minor accumulations from Woodland Park to Monument, Falcon, and Black Forest.

The heaviest snow fell and will continue to fall along I-25 south of Pueblo from Colorado City through Trinidad, and west over La Veta Pass. This is where we'll continue to see accumulation through at least the lunch hour.

Even as snow tapers off in the afternoon, we'll remain windy and cold all day.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 37; Low: 19. Cloudy, windy, and cold with spotty flurries through the morning. We'll be dry in the afternoon with sunshine returning by the end of the day. Wind gusts will be as high as 30 to 40 mph, especially in the first half of the day.

Pueblo forecast: High: 43; Low: 15. Cloudy, windy, and cold all day with just a stray snowflake or two through the morning. Most of today will just be dry and cold with less gusty wind in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 21. Cloudy, breezy, and cold with dry daytime conditions. We'll see a bit more sunshine by the end of the day with less wind.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 28; Low: 15. Snow overnight has a lot of roads in Teller County covered in light snow and ice. We'll see weak snow showers and flurries through the early morning, but most of day will be cold, windy, and dry.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Snow showers last night left light snow accumulations from Palmer Lake to Monument, Woodmoor, and Black Forest. We'll see more flurries through the morning but no additional accumulation is expected this morning. It'll remain windy and cold all day.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Snow will continue to fall south of Highway 50 and west near I-25 this morning, but most of the plains east of I-25 will stay dry, windy, and cold.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Heavy snow started falling just past midnight and most roads in the area are now covered in snow. Snow will continue accumulating along I-25 from Colorado City to Trinidad and west over La Veta Pass through at least 10 to 11 am today. Even as we dry out in the afternoon, it'll be cold and windy well into the evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s. We're going to see slick mountain driving in the Wets and Sangre De Cristos from overnight and early morning snow. La Veta Pass and Raton Pass will be two areas to take extra care if you're out traveling for the holiday.

Extended outlook forecast:

As the clouds clear tonight, we'll get really cold with lows in the teens through Friday morning. Anywhere that saw snowy and wet pavement today could get icy quickly tonight if not treated with snowmelt or salt.

Friday afternoon will be really nice with sunny skies and highs rebounding into the 50s across the plains. Saturday will be really warm and breezy with highs in the 60s east of the mountains!

A cold front will move in Saturday night and keep things chilly and windy on Sunday.

The next chance for snow is next Tuesday, and it could be heavy snow in and around the mountains.

