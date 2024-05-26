Gusty Winds to Start Memorial Day Weekend, But Storms Stay Away

Tonight's Forecast:

Becoming clear by daybreak with winds shifting to the Northwest at 10-15 mph. Lows in the 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 74;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 81;

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 76;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 64;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunny and pleasant throughout your Memorial Day Weekend! Seasonally average temperatures will prevail into mid week. A new weather system will approach from the south, bringing back shower and thunderstorm chances for Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll begin to cool down once again as we head into next weekend.

