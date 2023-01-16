Gusty and chilly today ahead of an uncertain mid-week storm

Today’s Forecast:

The weather today will the calm before the storm... literally!

Westerly winds will be stronger in the mountains and valleys today, but that same downslope flow will warm the plains into the 40s and 50s through the afternoon!

We will stay dry locally, but over the Continental Divide, scattered snow showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 24. Breezy with mixed clouds and mild daytime temperatures. We will stay dry today with a few gusts in the 20 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 21. Windy and warm today with a decent amount of sunshine through the afternoon. We could see wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 28. Warm and windy with gusts in the 30 mph range. We'll stay dry today with more clouds through the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 18. Windy and chilly today with cloudy but dry daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Breezy, chilly, and dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Gusty and dry with warm and sunny daytime conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Windy and warm today with dry and mild daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy and cold across the mountains and valleys with a few gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. We'll see light snow across the Continental Divide today with really busy ski area traffic.

Extended outlook forecast:

The big story this week is a large snowstorm hitting Colorado Tuesday through Wednesday.

Strong winds and blowing snow will lead to blizzard-like conditions up around the Denver area, east along I-70 through Limon, and northeast through Fort Morgan and Sterling. If you're traveling this week in and out of DIA, you need to expect delays or even cancellations anytime from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

KOAA Weather Snow totals Tuesday through Wednesday, 1-17 to 1-18

Locally, this storm will sharply cut-off snow totals from the Pikes Peak Region south to Pueblo. El Paso County will be the hardest hit area locally, but south of the county, very little snow accumulation is expected.

We could still be looking at travel issues from low visibility in the plains Tuesday night, but the worst driving conditions will be far across the Pikes Peak Region and any commutes north and east.

Dry conditions are expected Thursday, but windy and cold weather will return Friday with a few flurries and snow showers locally.

