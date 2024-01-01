Goodbye Cold 2023, Hello...Seasonally Average 2024!?

Tonight's Forecast:

Text

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 51;

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 53;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 42;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s;

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s;

Extended outlook forecast:

A series of weak disturbances will continue to move through Colorado over the next few days, leading up to a larger storm system that will pass to the south along the NM/CO border. This first system could bring some accumulation to the Southern Sangre de Cristo mountains and Raton Mesa. The bigger system that we are watching is winding up for next Sunday. The track is still uncertain, but next weekend's storm has the potential to unleash the first real arctic outbreak of 2024. We'll keep tracking the storm here in the First Alert 5 Weather Center and keep you posted!!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.