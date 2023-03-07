Gloomy, cold, and foggy across the plains for the next two days

Today’s Forecast:

Low clouds, fog, and drizzle will keep it gloomy and cold across the plains for the next two days.

Easterly upslope winds loaded with moisture have dense fog and drizzle spreading across the plains this morning. We're cold enough that fog and drizzle could freeze to the roads this morning, so tap the breaks as you leave your house to see how the roads feel.

Warmer and windy air is present up in the mountains today with wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 34; Low: 22. Overcast and foggy with a chance for spotty freezing drizzle in the morning. The afternoon will stay gloomy and cold.

Pueblo forecast: High: 35; Low: 23. Cloudy and foggy with a chance for freezing drizzle in the morning. We'll stay cold and cloudy in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 38; Low: 29. Overcast and cold with fog in the morning and gloomy conditions through the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 23. Partly cloudy, cool, and windy with gusts in the 30 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Overcast, foggy, and possibly icy if we see freezing drizzle in the morning.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Overcast, cold, and foggy with areas of freezing drizzle through the morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy, warmer, and windier down by Trinidad today with gusts in the 30 mph range. Walsenburg will likely be colder and cloudier with a little fog in the morning.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy, dry, and chilly with partly cloudy skies across the mountains. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to 40 mph range across the mountains and valleys through the afternoon. Fire danger is high in the San Luis Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will see more easterly upslope winds, meaning we'll have another foggy and cloudy morning with overcast skies through the afternoon.

Downslope warmth returns late this week with temperatures warming through the weekend. We'll be extra windy on Thursday and Saturday with dry skies locally.

Rain and snow is possible Sunday night through Monday of next week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

