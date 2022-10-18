Frosty start to a beautiful Fall day

Today’s Forecast:

We had our first freeze of the season in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo this morning!

Early in the day, with light winds and clear skies, the temperature hit 32 degrees in both cities.

Dry air and sunshine will warm things up quickly today with highs in the 60s and 70s across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 38. Sunny and breezy with gorgeous temperatures and dry skies.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 33. Sunny and breezy with warm daytime temperatures.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 43. Sunny, breezy, and beautiful with nice temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 33. Sunny and breezy with dry and cool conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and breezy with cool temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and warm with a light breeze and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and windy with mild temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and breezy with cool and dry daytime conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will keep things warm, dry, and beautiful through the start of the weekend.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s in Colorado Springs, and right around 80s for Pueblo.

A pattern change will hit this weekend with temperatures dropping Sunday and the winds cranking off the mountains.

We could see the first rain and snow locally Sunday night through early Monday morning, but confidence is low at this time.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.