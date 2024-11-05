From Polls to Plows: Powerful winter storm will bring more widespread snow

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds will continue to exit the area, but the temperatures will continue to drop. Most of us will see temperatures in the 20s, but going into tomorrow we will see warmer temperatures. Winter Storm Watches will be in effect from Tuesday at 5PM until Wednesday at 5PM. This will include Northern El Paso county and Teller county.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 52;

The Springs will stay clear tonight with light winds. Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the mid 20s, so if you are headed out early to vote you will need layers. We will warm up throughout the day, eventually topping out in the lower 50s. We will have increasing cloud cover going into the evening, and eventually some rain will enter the area. As temperatures drop overnight, we will see this transition over to snow.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 59;

Pueblo will get down into the lower 20s tonight, so jackets will be needed in the morning. We will gradually warm up into the upper 50s, and as of right now Pueblo is not included in any winter storm watches. Snow will eventually impact your area, but it will just be later on. We could see impacts for most of the day on Wednesday. The greatest snow totals in Pueblo county will be towards the south.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 54;

Canon City will get into the upper 20s tonight, and for tomorrow we will get up into the mid 50s. This will be the warmest day this week before we get a blast of arctic air and more snow chances. No watches have been issued for Canon City as of yet.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 15; High: 44;

Woodland Park will see some of the greatest impacts in terms of snow totals. Lows tonight will get down into the teens, so if you plan on voting tomorrow morning be sure to wear layers. Snow chances will start to pick up once we get into the evening and could start as early as 5PM. Snow will last throughout the night and into Wednesday. All of Teller county has been included in the winter storm watch beginning at 5PM and lasting until 5PM on Wednesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 47;

The Tri-Lakes is also looking at some big impacts going into Wednesday. As for tonight, temperatures will get into the lower 20s. Highs will be in the upper 40s for tomorrow. We could see anywhere from 4-8 inches of snow along the Palmer Divide, with the higher totals closer to the mountains. The models are still not quite on the same page which is why we show such a wide range.

Plains forecast: Low: Mid-to-lower 20s; High: Mid-to-upper 50s;

The Plains will get into the mid-to-lower 20s tonight and by tomorrow we will be in the 50s. Enjoy this "warmer" weather because the rest of the week will be COLD. Snow also looks to impact the plains, but just at a later time. The Arkansas River Valley will have a little bit of a harder time picking up some accumulation, but its still very much possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 22/20; High: 50/51;

Walsenburg and Trinidad picked up a couple inches of snow overnight and the Wet mountains saw the greatest totals. As for tonight, temperatures will get down into the lower 20s, but warm up into the lower 50s by tomorrow afternoon. Snow will enter the area during the overnight hours.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 40s;

The Continental Divide will start picking up some more snow by the afternoon tomorrow. This will last throughout the day and could make the passes dangerous to travel. Snow could become heavy at times, especially once we get into the evening. This will be a pretty impactful system for the mountains, so try to avoid the area throughout the week.

Extended outlook forecast:

If you haven't picked up any ice scrapers or other winter supplies tomorrow will be the day to do so. Widespread snow will likely come in multiple waves throughout the week. This upper low looks to stall around the four corners region and stay there until the end of the week. Please be careful while driving because winds could also increase and help to blow some snow around which would limit visibility.

The biggest impacts look to be Wednesday and Friday. We could see a wide range of snow totals and its all dependent on temperatures. Closer to the mountains is where the totals are the highest. We will continue to iron out the details so you get the most accurate information.

