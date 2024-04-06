From Heat and Fire to Cold and Cloudy - The Wind is Driving It All...

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear with increasing clods, possible a flurry or two by daybreak. Overnight lows in the 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 50;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 55;

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 52;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 40;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s;

Extended outlook forecast:

** HIGH WIND WARNING ** in effect from 8am Saturday through 11am Sunday. Winds gusts up to 60 mph are likely from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning as this storm system rolls through the state. Once it gets cleared into the Central Plains, the winds will begin to quiet down for Sunday evening. Another weather maker will move in by Monday evening, bringing another chance for light rain showers to the Pikes Peak Region. After a light wintry mix on Tuesday morning, we'll clear out once again, but this time our temps will slowly climb back into the 60s and 70s by late next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.