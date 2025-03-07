Fresh Powder Is On The Way For Our Ski Slopes, but With That Comes Avalanche Danger

These past few storms have brought even more snow to the ski slopes, and Friday will bring even more fresh powder. Current snow amounts across the resorts are all very similar. Higher totals are closer to Copper Mountain, but Vail, Breckenridge, Aspen Snowmass, and Loveland are all seeing ranges from 10"-15".

News 5 Snow reports over the past 7 days

With this storm system that is set to move in, there are concerns for avalanches. Avalanche warnings are in places for Eagle, CO and across those mountains. Higher winds combined with that fresh layer of snow is what is causing this concern.

News 5 Avalanche Danger along central mountains

We are expecting a couple more inches to be added to our southern ski resorts. Conditions will start to become clear and calm towards the back half of the weekend.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

