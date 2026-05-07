Freeze warnings are in place Thursday morning, but afternoon temperatures will still be warm

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures tonight will be cold with lows reaching the teens and 20s. Freeze warnings are in place for I-25 and the eastern plains. Skies will clear out overnight, and winds will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 64;

Colorado Springs will have overnight lows in the mid-20s. Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday with winds remaining light. By the time we get into the afternoon, highs will get into the mid-60s. This is right around normal for this time of year. Winds during the day will also be light.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 71;

Pueblo will get into the mid-20s tomorrow morning, but with plenty of sunshine temperature will warm up. Afternoon highs will get into the lower 70s. There will be a couple of clouds during the day and the winds will be light.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 70;

Canon City's temperatures tonight will get into the upper 20s. Clear conditions will allow for temperatures to cool. By tomorrow afternoon highs will be in the 70s. Winds will be light during the day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 56;

Woodland Park will have some of the coldest overnight temperatures getting into the teens. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will warm into the mid-50s. Winds will be between 5-15mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 59;

Monument and the surrounding areas will dip into the lower 20s overnight. Luckily, by the afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 50s, so icy patches won't be much of a concern. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be light.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 70s;

The eastern plains are included in the freeze warnings through Thursday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s. There will be mostly clear conditions and plenty of sunshine. Winds will also be light during the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 23; High: 65/69;

The southern I-25 corridor will have snow and rain come to an end and clouds will clear out overnight. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 20s. Roads will continue to dry from the sunshine during the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens & 20s; High: 50s & 60s;

The mountains received some much needed moisture, and the cold temperatures will be sticking around. Lows will get into the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will continue to climb each day. There will be a small chance for some showers over the weekend, but some models have been trending drier. Highs will be slightly cooler on Sunday. Next week looks to be a hot one with potential 80s and 90s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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