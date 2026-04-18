Freeze warnings are in place for cold overnight temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will get down to the 20s and 30s. Freeze warnings will be in place from 11PM until 8AM, so sensitive plants will need to be protected. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be on the lighter side.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 69;

Colorado Springs and El Paso county will have freeze warnings overnight. Once the sun rises, temperatures will too and it will be a comfortable day. Afternoon temperatures will get into the lower 70s. Winds will still be on the lighter side.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 77;

Pueblo will have morning temperatures in the lower 30s, so plants will need to be protected. The afternoon will feel much different with highs getting into the upper 70s. Winds will be coming out of the northwest around 5mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 74;

Canon City will be chilly tomorrow morning with lows in the lower 30s. Winds will pick up in the afternoon, but nothing too crazy. Afternoon temperatures will be on the warmer side making it into the mid-70s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 61;

Woodland Park will have cold temperatures tonight and into tomorrow morning. Lows will dip into lower 20s. Conditions will stay mostly clear. Later on in the day, temperatures will warm into the lower 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 65;

Monument and the surrounding areas will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. With mostly clear conditions and this high-pressure system, highs will be warmer than Saturday. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s & 30s; High: 70s & 80s;

The far eastern counties and parts of highway 50 have freeze warnings in place through tomorrow morning. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s, so sensitive plants will want to be protected. By the afternoon, cold temperatures won't be an issue with highs reaching the 70s and 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/32; High: 71/75;

Starting off the day, temperatures will be in the lower 30s with conditions remaining mostly clear. It will be a nice day to get outside with highs reaching the lower-to-mid 70s. Winds will remain light during the day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

The mountains will be chilly overnight with lows reaching the 20s. There will be some upper level clouds, but other than that not too much cloud cover. Highs in the afternoon will reach the 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking at the week ahead, highs will continue to climb into the 70s and 80s. Definitely warm for this time of year. Winds will start to pick up around Wednesday and Thursday ahead of an incoming system. There will be a chance for some rain on Friday with the higher terrain seeing a chance of a wintry mix.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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