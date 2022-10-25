Freeze Warning through 9 AM with a cool afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

A Freeze Warning is in effect across most of the region with morning lows in the mid 20s and low 30s.

The warning will expire at 9 AM this morning as sunshine pushes temperatures into the 60s through the afternoon.

Dry and breezy weather is expected across the region today with snow staying mostly in the northern mountains.

Flurries are possible overnight along the Sangre De Cristos and possibly Teller County.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 30. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with a light breeze and highs in the low 60s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 30. Sunny today with late day clouds. We'll see light winds with dry skies through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 34. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with light winds and dry skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 25. Mostly sunny to cloudy today with cool daytime temperatures. Flurries are possible overnight but little to no accumulation is expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny to cloudy today with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny today with clouds filling in overnight. We'll be dry with light winds through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy through the afternoon with snow over the northern mountains in the afternoon. We could see snow showers and flurries over the summits of the Sangre De Cristos and possibly the mountains in Teller County.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will hit the Continental Divide and ski areas harder on Wednesday, creating some difficult travel along I-70 and a few mountain passes. There's the small potential for flurries in Teller County Wednesday evening, but mostly over the mountains and Pikes Peak itself.

A strong cold front will drop in early Thursday morning with snow following through the first half of the day. Snow locally will be most likely over some of the Palmer Divide, eastern mountains like the Wets and Sangres, and down around the Raton Mesa.

The weekend will be dry with cold nights.

