Foggy and drizzly at times with daytime showers and thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

The first official day of Fall has arrived!

Fog and drizzle are the main forecast elements this morning, mostly across the Pikes Peak Region and some of the foothills.

We will see showers and a few thunderstorms today, some in a wave through the lunch hour, and more through the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight, the rain and clouds will clear to the east and we'll get very chilly with lows in the 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 47. Overcast and cool with highs in the 60s. We'll see drizzle and fog this morning across northern and eastern El Paso County, followed by showers and lunch and a few more storms in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 49. Cloudy and cool today with highs in the mid 60s. Showers and storms will be possible today, some in the early afternoon and more through the end of the day.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 51. Cloudy and cool with patchy fog possible in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible around the lunch hours and later in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 41. Cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. We'll see showers and thunderstorms around the lunch hour, and then again through the end of the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Cloudy with dense fog and drizzle in the morning. We will see more showers around the lunch hour with a chance for rain at the end of the day.

Plains forecast: High: 60/70s; Low: 40/50s. Cloudy and cool today with highs in the 60s. We'll see spotty showers in the lunch hour, mainly north of Highway 50, with more broad rain through the end of the day and early this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 60s or low 70s. We could see scattered showers at the lunch hour with more rain likely at the end of the day.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. More rain in the forecast today with cloudy and cool daytime temperatures. We'll see two rounds of showers and storms, some in the late morning and lunch hour, the rest through the afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall over the San Juans and Continental Divide, with some heavy rain along the Sangre De Cristos.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday is going to be awesome with highs in the 80s across the plains! We will be dry for Oktoberfest in Colorado Springs, and the Chile Frijole Festival in Pueblo.

The Harvest Festival in Canon City will be dry on Saturday with more warm and dry daytime conditions. A cold front early Sunday morning will keep things breezy and cooler with dry skies.

Next week will be seasonal and dry with plenty of sunshine.

____

