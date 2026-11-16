Fog Has Spread Across Southern Colorado but Is Expected To Clear Out by the Afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

We are tracking some dense fog this morning across I-25 and highway 50. It will take a few hours for this fog to clear out. El Paso county will clear out first, and highway 50 will follow. Temperatures this morning are sitting in the 30s and 40s. There are some 20s further west.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 30.

Colorado Springs has lows this morning sitting in the mid-30s. Fog is draped across El Paso county, but these conditions are slowly easing further north. Around 10AM, fog will clear and temperatures will warm into the mid-40s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 57; Low: 28.

Pueblo is also dealing with some thick fog this morning, and it will take several hours for this to clear. By the afternoon, there will be a few clouds and temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Winds will remain light throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 38.

Canon City and eastern Fremont county is also dealing with some foggy conditions this morning. This will start to clear out and by the afternoon there will be some more sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 32.

Woodland Park will have a mix of sun and clouds today. Winds will remain light coming out of the south around 5mph. Temperatures this afternoon will get into the upper 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 57; Low: 32.

Monument and northern El Paso county has already seen the fog clear. Temperatures will eventually reach the upper 50s. Some upper-level cloud cover will move back in overnight tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

The eastern plains will have some foggy conditions throughout the morning. Temperatures will top off in the 50s this afternoon. Winds will remain light coming out of the south. More clouds will move back in overnight and there will be another chance for some fog.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 59/60; Low: 36/35.

The southern I-25 corridor has temperatures this morning in the 30s. We are tracking calm conditions today and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

The mountains this morning are remaining clear with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s. Snow and rain will move in over the next several days.

Extended outlook forecast:

By the mid-week, breezy conditions will pick up for portions of southern Colorado. Highs this week will go back and forth between the 50s and 60s. Mountain rain and snow will move in and add several inches of snowfall over the coming days.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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