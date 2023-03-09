Fog clears by lunch with fire danger through the afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning will be scoured out of the sky by downslope winds.

Brighter skies with strong daytime wind gusts will lead to fire danger as the air warms into the 50s and 60s. Fire danger is high today along I-25 but also in Fremont County.

The strongest winds will be up in the mountains today, but we'll still see gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range along I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 23. Warm and windy today with high fire danger in grassy areas from 9 am to 5 pm. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to 40 mph range today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 61; Low: 21. Very warm with high grass fire danger. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 28. Warm and windy with high grass fire danger. Wind gusts will be in the 40 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 22. Very windy and cool with elevated grass fire danger. Wind gusts will be in the 40 to 50 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Warmer and very windy with high grass fire danger. Wind gusts will be in the 40 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 50s & 60s; Low: 20s. Much warmer today with low clouds clearing in the morning. We'll be breezy and dry across the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Warmer and very windy with high fire danger. Wind gusts will be in the 40 to 50 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Strong winds over the mountains with wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range. We'll stay dry through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Frdiay will be warmer with highs in the 60s across the plains! The winds will be gusty but not as strong as today.

Saturday is the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Colorado Spring and chances for rain are growing. The parade starts at noon, but rain chances are looking much more likely through the afternoon.

Clocks need to be set forward Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time on Sunday. We'll see more chances for daytime showers Sunday with cooler air.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

