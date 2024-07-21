Flash flooding possible with heavy rain on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty showers and storms will impact us once again. The plains have a higher chance of seeing stronger storms. A cold front will move through, which will drop our highs on Sunday and Monday. Tomorrow, we will see multiple rounds of showers and they will start early on in the morning. Flash flooding will be a concern, so any outdoor plans might have to be rescheduled.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 74;

Much cooler temperatures will arrive tomorrow along with heavy rain. Flash flooding will be possible in lower lying areas. Roads may have standing water, so make sure to drive carefully. Highs will only get into the mid 70s tomorrow with lows in the mid 50s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 78;

A cold front will push through bringing cooler temperatures and heavy rain. Certain areas will be prone to flooding and roads might have standing water. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s with lows in the lower 60s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 77;

Heavy rain will impact plans tomorrow. Rain could start earlier on in the morning. Highs will only get into the upper 70s while lows will be in the upper 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 64;

Rain chances will be in the forecast almost everyday this week. Cooler temperatures will arrive tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be even colder, getting down into the mid 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 71;

Rain will start early on in the morning, and we could see multiple rounds. Colder conditions will arrive tomorrow, with highs only getting up to the low 70s. Lows will dip down into the lower 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: Low 60s; High: Upper 70s/Low 80s;

The plains will be considerably cooler than we have been with highs only getting up to the upper 70s. Rain will be possible all day tomorrow and flash flooding will be a concern. Back roads could be more prone to flooding.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/55; High: 72/73;

Rain is in the forecast again and it will last the majority of the day tomorrow. Cooler temperatures will be present with highs only in the lower 70s. Lows will dip down into the mid 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Low 50s; High: Low 70s;

The mountains will see showers throughout the majority of the day tomorrow. A cold front will also bring colder temperatures and the higher elevations will only be in the low 70s. Lows will be even colder sitting in the low 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

We will see a more consistent pattern behind the rain tomorrow with daily afternoon showers and storms. Some storms could become severe, especially in the plains. The mountains have a higher chance of seeing quick showers throughout the week.

By Wednesday, most of us should get a break from the rain. That won't last long though once we get into the back half of the week when we could see another system move through.

