Flash Flood Warning in effect in Fountain, Fort Carson area

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Southern Colorado has been busy dealing with storms on Wednesday as the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo issued a Flash Flood Warning in Fountain.

The warning is in effect for South Central El Paso County, which includes Fountain, Security-Widefield and Fort Carson.

According to NWS Pueblo, the Doppler radar showed that severe thunderstorms produced heavy rain between two and two and a half inches.

They expect rain levels to increase to three to four inches within the hour, and some areas could even see an additional one to three inches.

Flash floods are expected to begin shortly.

Flash flooding could occur in the following areas:



small creeks and streams

urban areas

highways

streets and underpasses

poor drainage areas

low-lying areas

NWS Pueblo says the Flash Flood Warning ends at 8:00 p.m.

Community members should seek higher ground and avoid walking and driving through floodwaters.

