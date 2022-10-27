First snow of the season today

Today’s Forecast:

The first chance for accumulating snowfall in southern Colorado happens today!

We are going to see really strong winds out of the north across the plains with very heavy snow in the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect over the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos due to the heavy snow through the evening.

North winds will have a major impact on rain and snow accumulations in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

We could see snow in Colorado Springs, but the drying effect of north winds off the Palmer Divide will really limit accumulation for most of the city. Pueblo has a chance for a rain/snow mix, but north winds could make most of that moisture "skip" the city.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 42; Low: 26. Mostly cloudy, cold, and windy with northerly gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range. Snow could fall across Colorado Springs today, and it may be a little intense at times with the strong winds. Citywide accumulations should be really low, mostly a dusting in the grass. If we did see areas get closer to an inch, it would be on the north side of the city closer to Monument and Black Forest.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 25. Mostly cloudy, chilly, and windy with northerly gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range. Rain and snow are possible across Pueblo today, but if temperatures stay above 45 in the daytime, it'll likely be blowing rain showers. Strong north winds will act as a drying mechanism over the city, so we could actually get "skipped" in Pueblo and Pueblo West. If we do see rain or snow, it'll be very little accumulation of either.

Canon City forecast: High: 49; Low: 27. Mostly cloudy and windy with gusts in the 20 mph range. A rain to snow mix is forecast across Canon City and the nearby small towns like Penrose and Florence through the daytime. Any snow accumulation will be light, and generally in the grassy areas. Heavier snow is forecast in the mountains of Fremont County, and especially south across the Wet Mountains.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 36; Low: 16. Cloudy, windy, and cold with gusts in the 20 mph range. Snow will fall through the daytime, and with an accumulation forecast of 2-4 inches along Highway 24 from Woodland Park to Divide, we could see slick daytime drives at times. Cripple Creek will see similar snowfall totals between 2 to 4 inches during the day, so drive carefully on Highway 67.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Cloudy, cold, and windy with northerly gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range. Blowing snow is forecast today, starting in the mid-morning and lasting through the early afternoon. Snowfall accumulations from Palmer Lake to Monument and out east to Black Forest will range from 2 to 4 inches, mostly in the grass and on elevated surfaces. Strong winds will create blowing snow and reduce visibility at times, with some roads becoming snow covered through the lunch hour.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy, chilly, and windy today with northerly wind gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range. We could see areas of rain and snow for people closer to I-25, but most of the plains east of the interstate will stay dry during the daytime. Spotty showers and flurries will be possible late tonight across parts of Las Animas and Baca counties, but no accumulation of snow is expected.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy, cold, and windy with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range through the daytime. Rain and snow showers are forecast through the afternoon and evening, with snow accumulations dependent on the temperature. Snow accumulations from Walsenburg to Trinidad could range from a dusting in the grass up to 2 inches. Heavier snow is forecast west of the region into the mountains.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect over the southern mountains and valleys through the overnight hours. Really heavy snow will collect above 6,000 feet in the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos, with areas like La Veta Pass picking up as much as 10 inches of snow through tonight. The drive from Rye to San Isable could be very difficult with snow ranging from 4 to 8 inches as you climb in elevation.

Extended outlook forecast:

A deep freeze will hit tonight as the skies clear and the winds relax. Lows tomorrow will be in the 20s and teens from the plains through the mountains.

The forecast gets awesome from here with mild and breezy weather over the weekend.

Halloween will be dry and beautiful during the day with standard chilly weather overnight.

