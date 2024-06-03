First Heat Streak of 2024 set to Hit Southern Colorado this Week

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear and warm with a low of 53.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 86;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 94;

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 90;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 76;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak disturbance will bring some additional cloud cover to Southern Colorado Monday night and most of Tuesday, but it's not going to have any affect on our temperatures. Our afternoon highs over the next 4 days will be the hottest we've seen so far this year. The warmest will be Wednesday when we should break the 90° mark for the first time in Colorado Springs.

As we approach next weekend, the ridge of high pressure supporting our nice weather will break down and we'll be back to expecting afternoon showers and thunderstorms by Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.