First day of fall brings cool temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

The cloud cover is finally moving out, along with the storm system that gave us the rain last night. Temperatures tonight will be on the colder side with numbers in the 30s and 40s. Even in the plains, we will be seeing these colder temperatures. If you have any plants that can't handle the colder temperatures, you might want to bring them in for the night. The rest of the week will have chilly lows, but not as cold as what we will see tonight. A jacket will be needed for your early morning commute. You will be able to shed that layer in the afternoon because highs will be back in the 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39 ; High: 74;

Lows tonight will be right on that line between 30s and 40s. Cloud cover will continue to clear out throughout the evening. Highs today in the Springs only got to 55 degrees. We will be seeing a much different story tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s. This might make your sniffles act up, so keep tissues on hand.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 41; High: 78;

A calm and partly cloudy night is expected for Pueblo. We will in the lower 40s by the time you head out the door for your morning commute. It is looking like a comfortable week ahead in terms of temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be much different than today. We will get into the upper 70s for tomorrow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 76;

Another cold night is ahead with lows eventually getting down into the mid 40s. Cloud cover is continuing to leave the area, but we won't get completely clear tonight. As for tomorrow, highs will feel much different. We will get up to 76 degrees, and have partly cloudy skies.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 64;

Woodland Park will get down into the lower 30s again tonight. No rain or snow is expected overnight. Once we get into tomorrow, temperatures will be back in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy skies will be with us for the majority of the week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 71;

Temperatures tonight will get down into the upper 30s. Tomorrow will look a lot different than what we saw this weekend. Highs will be back in the 70s and this will continue for most of the week. Partly cloudy skies are expected for your Monday.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper 30s/ Lower 40s; High: Upper 70s;

The plains will see cold temperatures tonight. Temperatures will get down into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Any temperature sensitive plants should be brought indoors for the night. Once get into tomorrow, highs will be back in the 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41; High: 72/75 ;

We had about an inch of rain dropped in Walsenberg last night. Much different story for tomorrow as temperatures will be back in the 70s. We will continue with this temperature trend through the week along with great conditions. Looking like a good week ahead.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: Upper 60s;

The mountains will likely lose some of the snow it got over the weekend. Even with lows in the 30s and 40s, we are expected to be in the 60s for most of this week. The higher peaks could likely hold onto the snowfall for a while longer. This is considered to be below average in terms of temperatures today.

Extended outlook forecast:

A calmer pattern is expected for this upcoming work week. We have a slight chance of seeing some overnight showers Monday into Tuesday morning, but nothing like what we saw last night. These will be much more spotty. Temperatures will start to even out by the middle of this week with most of us sitting in the 70s. That will me closer to the seasonal averages.

Once we get to Wednesday, calm and sunny conditions will be in high gear. This will last through Thursday. We will pick up a little bit more cloud cover once we get into the end of the week. Have a great evening!

____

