Fire danger returns with red flag warnings across the region

Today’s Forecast:

It's been a while, but Red Flag Warnings are back in southern Colorado.

Gusty winds, dormant grass, and extremely dry air will result in high fire danger across El Paso, Crowley, Kiowa, and Lincoln Counties. Generally, everyone north of Highway 50 is going to see a high risk for grass fires today.

Temperatures will be fantastic today with highs in the mid-70s and a few low 80s in the afternoon. Tonight, we'll be cold but temperatures will not hit freezing.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 40. Sunny and warm with highs in the mid-70s. Fire danger is high due to wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range with humidities as low as 11%.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 35. Sunny and a little hot in the sunshine with dry and breezy daytime conditions. Fire danger is fairly low today.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 42. Sunny and breezy with warm and dry daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 34. Sunny and a little windy at times with moderate fire danger. Humidities are not low enough for Red Flag Warnings.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny, mild, and windy with gusty winds and low humidities making fire danger high.

Plains forecast: High: 70/80s; Low: 30s. Sunny and warm, especially in the sunshine. Most of the plains will be breezy today, but areas north of Highway 50 will see strong enough winds for Red Flag Warnings and high fire danger.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunny and breezy with elevated fire danger.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and breezy with dry skies and mild temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure keeps the weather looking amazing through the rest of the week with highs in the 70s or low 80s across the plains.

Windy and dry conditions will return to the forecast this weekend, with fire danger likely increasing from Saturday through Monday.

Snow is starting to look very likely in the mountains on Sunday, but we have things dry locally through Monday.

____

