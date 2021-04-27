Fire danger in the plains, severe weather east of Denver, areas of snow tonight & Wednesday!

Today’s Forecast:

We have an incredibly active 24 hours ahead of us from southern Colorado up into Denver!

KOAA Weather

Spotty showers will develop this afternoon across the mountains and I-25 this afternoon, but the biggest weather story here in southern Colorado is the Red Flag Warnings east in the plains from the morning through the evening.

KOAA Weather

Strong to severe storms will be possible east of Denver but along and north of I-70 and I-76. Hail, strong winds, and even an isolated tornado will be possible after lunch and through the early evening.

KOAA Weather Snow accumulation from Tuesday night through Wednesday 4/27 - 4/28

Snow will move into the mountains west of Denver late today and then slide down into the Pikes Peak Region overnight. We'll keep seeing snow showers overnight through Wednesday morning, generally traveling south down the mountains and valleys.

Warm ground temperatures will mean that we'll probably see more snow actually fall than accumulate, especially in the Pikes Peak Region.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 63; Low: 37. Cloudy and windy today with mild daytime temperatures and spotty showers with thunder in the afternoon. We could see a stronger storm try and form east and north of the city in the mid-afternoon, but most of the severe weather today will be along and north of I-70. Snow showers will develop tonight and last through Wednesday morning with most accumulation staying at or above 7,000 feet.

PUEBLO: High: 72; Low: 41. Increased clouds today with dry air and strong winds creating high fire danger from the mid-morning through the early evening. We should stay dry today but rain showers will be possible Wednesday morning.

CANON CITY: High: 66; Low: 43. An isolated thunderstorm is possible today but most of the time we'll be windy and warm with dry skies. We'll see rain showers Wednesday morning but no snow is expected in or around Canon City.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 51; Low: 30. Isolated showers with thunder are possible today with snow moving in tonight through Wednesday morning. We won't see snow till after 8 pm tonight, and there could actually be a lot of snow that falls through Wednesday morning, but only some accumulation on the warm ground. We're thinking around 2 to 4 inches is possible through Wednesday morning which could lead to a few slushy commutes.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon today with snow tonight through tomorrow morning. We'll see heavy snowfall tonight through Wednesday morning, but warm ground will limit snow accumulation to anywhere from 1 to 3 inches. This could lead to some slushy drives tomorrow morning over the hill.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. High fire danger today with Red Flag Warning widespread along and south of Highway 50 from the morning through the early evening. Grass fires from strong winds and low humidity could spread quickly if ignited today. We will see thunderstorms north of Kiowa County this afternoon, but most of the plains look dry today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Strong winds and low humidity have prompted Red Flag Warnings with high fire danger through the early evening. We could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm today, but that chance is much higher west over the mountains.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We will see spotty showers and thunderstorms develop today with snow moving in tonight. Heavy snow will fall over the mountains west of Denver, but for our mountains, lesser totals are expected through Wednesday morning. We'll see the snow start up in the Front Range tonight and spread south over the Sangres and the top & west half of the Wets tonight through Wednesday.

Extended Outlook:

Wednesday morning we'll see areas of rain and snow with snow staying pretty high up over 7,000 feet for the most part. We should stay dry through the end of the week with hot and breezy conditions back by Saturday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter