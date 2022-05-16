Fire danger in the mountains with scattered storms across the plains

Today’s Forecast:

Southern Colorado will be split today with fire danger generally along and west of I-25 and scattered t-storms to the east.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect along and south of Highway 50 through the mountains and valleys, as well as the southern I-25 corridor. Gusty winds and low humidity will mean if a fire breaks out, it could spread really quickly.

Virga will be possible along the Front Range and I-25 corridor, but any rain or thunderstorm activity will be more likely east of Pueblo county in the afternoon. A few storms could be strong, even severe with strong winds and lightning-induced grass fires as our main threat.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 51. Warm and windy today with sunny skies in the morning and cloud cover through the afternoon. We could see virga and gusty winds this afternoon, but other than a stray sprinkle, we should stay dry across the city.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 49. Sunny in the morning with cloud cover through the afternoon. We'll be hot and dry with gusty daytime conditions that are not strong enough for fire criteria.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 54. Warm, windy, and breezy today with high fire danger through the afternoon. Virga is possible across the county today, and with Red Flag criteria, dry lightning-induced grass fires are something we'll watch for.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 45. Warm and breezy with a chance for virga and dry lightning through the afternoon. We don't have red flag criteria today but the High Park Fire could see more growth through the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for virga and dry lightning through the afternoon. We'll be warm and breezy today with a better chance we stay dry through the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy today with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Really dry air will make it so not everyone sees rain, but those that do could get really gusty winds under the storms. A chance for strong to severe storms exists east of Otero county, generally for strong wind.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and windy today with a chance for virga and high fire danger through the afternoon. Virga could result in dry lightning that could spark a fire, so if you see smoke, call it in.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. High fire danger along and south of the mountains and valleys today. We'll be windy and dry with a chance for isolated storms or virga through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

This will be an active week in Colorado with fire danger and hopefully moisture by Friday. We'll see hot and breezy conditions today with gusty winds tomorrow and likely a return of fire danger. Wednesday will be much cooler with scattered storms and breezy daytime conditions.

Thursday is going to be the hottest day of the week with strong winds and really high fire danger. It'll be followed by a cold front that drops high temperatures nearly 50 degrees into Friday with a chance of rain and even snow up into the mountains. We'll be dry and mild through the weekend.

