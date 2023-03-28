Fire danger east of I-25 with warmer daytime temperatures

Today’s Forecast:

Widespread fire danger is expected east of I-25 today with only a small corridor of the interstate seeing Red Flag Warnings.

Gusty winds, warmer air, and low humidity all contribute to the fire danger today with grass fires as the primary concern.

Daytime temperatures will be closer to average today but still not quite there.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 27. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with mild afternoon temperatures and gusty daytime winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 24. Mostly sunny and warm today with gusty daytime winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 31. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with gusty winds and mild temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 24. Mostly sunny to partly sunny with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with breezy and cool daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s& 30s. Mostly sunny and windy with high fire danger for everyone east of I-25. Wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with warm temperatures and wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with gusty winds and dry skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire danger will increase over the next two days with Red Flag Warnings moving back into El Paso and Pueblo counties both Wednesday and Thursday. Fire danger will be highest on Thursday with wind gusts in the 40 to 60 mph range across the plains.

Mountain snow is expected Thursday with just a few inches across most ski areas. Locally, we could see isolated rain showers Friday with just a bit of snow mixing over the Front Range.

The weekend looks warmer with a lot more wind. Fire danger will continue to be an issue through early next week.

