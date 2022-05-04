Finally, rain is back in the forecast!

Today’s Forecast:

After more than a month for places like central and southern Colorado Springs, we FINALLY have rain in the forecast!

Scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon, first in the mountains but then along and east of I-25. Severe weather is not expected today but we have just enough energy for some lightning and thunder.

There will likely be some snow tonight but mainly for areas at or over 8,000 feet. Teller county could see some accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces.

The last time our Colorado Springs climate sensor saw more than 0.1" of moisture was March 17th! Pueblo saw 0.11" of rain on April 24th, so not quite as long ago.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 37. Mostly cloudy and breezy with mild daytime temperatures. Rain and thundershowers are expected this afternoon but they should end in the early evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 40. Mostly cloudy and breezy with comfortable daytime temperatures. Scattered thunderstorms are likely from the end of the day through the evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 41. Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon to the early evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 30. Cloudy and cool with afternoon rain that could turn to snow in the evening. Snow accumulations could be as high as 2 inches in higher elevations of Woodland Park, but mostly in the grass and elevated surfaces like patios and decks.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Cloudy and cool today with rain and thunder from the afternoon through the evening. We shouldn't see any snow in the Tri-Lakes area but if the rain lasted into the evening, there could be some flakes that are mixed with the rain.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Mostly cloudy and breezy with late day and evening showers and thunderstorms. A stray strong thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon but most of the rain late today and tonight will not be strong or severe.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms late today and mostly tonight. There will be some snow mixing down into the mountains and La Veta Pass.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cloudy and cool with rain turning to snow this afternoon and tonight. Any snow accumulation should stick to the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos, but mainly at or above 8,000 feet.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be pretty close to perfect in southern Colorado with sunny, breezy, and mild daytime temperatures.

Fire danger returns Friday with more fire danger through the weekend. The hottest day of the weekend will be Saturday with widespread 80s and 90s along and east of I-25.

The winds will be very strong from Saturday through Tuesday. In this period, fire danger will either be high or close to extreme due to how dry we've been. Dry skies are expected from the weekend through early next week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

