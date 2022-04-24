FINALLY, after 19 Red Flag Warning days in a row, we have rain and snow in the forecast!

Today’s Forecast:

The forecast FINALLY turns away from fire danger and heads into a least some moisture late today and tonight.

We'll see rain enter the region this afternoon with a change over to snow from late today through early Monday morning.

For most areas at or below 6,200 feet, snow accumulation will either be minor or non-existent. We'll detail snow accumulations in the story below, but the map above shows our forecast accumulation through early tomorrow morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 53; Low: 30. Breezy and cool today with overcast skies through the afternoon. Rain will be likely from the afternoon through the evening hours with a chance for snow anytime after 6 to 7 pm. Snow accumulation should stay under 0.5 inches for most of the city in the grass and on elevated surfaces.

Pueblo forecast: High: 62; Low: 31. Breezy and mild with overcast skies through the afternoon. Isolated showers or sprinkles are possible this afternoon but what rain or snow we will see is most likely tonight through early tomorrow morning. Most of our precipitation tonight will fall as rain, but if it does transition to snow it just won't accumulate on our warm ground.

Canon City forecast: High: 59; Low: 32. Breezy and mild with cloudy skies and scattered showers through the afternoon. We'll see rain overnight with a chance for snow showers that wouldn't accumulate on pavement or really even most grassy areas. Heavier snow will fall west along Highway 50 in the valley and south into the Wet Mountains.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 21. Windy and chilly today with rain in the afternoon turning to snow anytime after 3 or 4 pm. We'll see accumulations through early tomorrow morning range from 2 to 5 inches with the bulk of that accumulation showing up in the grass or elevated surfaces like cars parked outside or patio furniture.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Breezy and chilly with scattered daytime rain showers that will turn to snow from the end of the day through the overnight hours. Even if big snow flakes fall and visibility goes down, snow accumulations should stay at 1 inch or less over most of the Tri-Lakes area. I don't see tomorrow morning's commute to Denver over Monument Hill being an issue.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Breezy, cool, and cloudy through the afternoon with most of the moisture we see tonight staying west of La Junta.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy today with smoke possible from the fires south in New Mexico. We have a chance for isolated showers this afternoon but most of our rain and snow comes tonight. Any accumulation from Walsenburg to Trinidad tonight should generally stay at or below 2 inches, but La Veta and Cuchara could see a couple inches more.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Pockets of moderate to heavy snow are expected late today and tonight, but some of that will start as rain in the afternoon. We'll see around 2 to 4 inches in the Wet Mountain Valley with the Wet Mountains getting anywhere from 1 to 5 inches depending on your elevation and similar totals down the Sangre De Cristos.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday morning we could still be seeing snow showers along our southern mountains and I-25 corridor, but by sunrise most of the region should be dry. We'll be warmer Monday afternoon with even warmer air returning through the middle of the week.

Strong winds and fire danger will return late this week from Thursday through Saturday. We do see a weak chance for rain on Friday, but the bulk of that moisture will probably stay in the mountains or north of the Palmer Divide.

