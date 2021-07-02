Fewer storms today will stick closer to the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

We're going to see a warm day with fewer thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Weak jetstream winds mean storms will form over the mountains early in the afternoon, and that's pretty much where they'll stay through the end of the day. A few storms could wobble out to the I-25 corridor today, but mainly down by Walsenburg and Trinidad.

Storms in the mountains could still be quite strong today, with flooding in saturated areas and small hail as our two main storm risks.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 75; Low: 57. Partly to mostly cloudy today with a small chance for rain and thunderstorms at the end of the day. Storms are likely going to stay west over the mountains, but any storm that does move into the city could drop small hail and heavy rain.

PUEBLO: High: 83; Low: 60. Increasing cloud cover through the day with a warm and muggy afternoon. Storm chances are very low today and more likely to stay way out west in and around the Wet Mountains and Arkansas River Valley.

CANON CITY: High: 80; Low: 61. Increased daytime cloud cover with a low chance for late day and early evening thunderstorms. Storms today could best strong in the mountains outside of town and west through the valley.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 70; Low: 50. Warm and humid with a chance for strong afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. Storm chances are a little better in southern Teller County, but storms that do form in and around Woodland Park could be strong with heavy rain, lightning, and small hail.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Warm and muggy with a chance for spotty showers and storms at the end of the day. If storms form they could have heavy rain, lightning, and small hail, but storm chances remain best west of the area over the mountains.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Dry and hot today with muggy conditions through the afternoon. We should stay dry today as storm chances are best over the mountains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Warm and muggy with a chance for strong thunderstorms at the end of the day or early this evening. Storm chances are best west of town, but if storms do wander into the I-25 corridor, they could easily be strong with heavy rain, lightning, and small hail as our main threats.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. We should see slow moving thunderstorms today with heavy rain, flooding, lightning, and small hail as our main storm threats. Storms will develop just after lunch but take most of the afternoon to grow stronger and slowly move east and south across the mountains and valleys.

Extended Outlook:

Storms are likely going to be back tomorrow, starting in the mountains but slowly moving east into the I-25 corridor a little easier through the mid to late afternoon. Severe weather is not expected but storms could be strong in the afternoon and early evening.

Storms on the 4th will be fewer and mostly confined to the mountains. Colorado Springs and Canon City have a chance for storms on Sunday, but Pueblo and areas east look pretty dry.

We'll see isolated storms on Monday and Tuesday but drier weather will come by the middle of the week.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter