Fewer storms today and a little warmer in the afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

We're going to be a little warmer today with better morning sunshine!

Storms today are going to be very spotty and scattered across the mountains, with very few expected to move east into the I-25 corridor.

Another area where storms will be more likely is along and east of the Raton Mesa through Las Animas and Baca counties today and early this evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 72; Low: 54. Cloudy and mild in the afternoon with a small chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Rain chances are much better west of town in the mountains today.

PUEBLO: High: 80; Low: 56. Likely dry and warm with breezy conditions through the afternoon. Any rain today is much more likely out west in the Wet Mountains.

CANON CITY: High: 76; Low: 57. Very small chance for rain and thunderstorms today, so most of the afternoon will just be warm, cloudy, and breezy.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 64; Low: 45. Spotty to isolated storms are possible in the afternoon with a few locally heavy rains, small hail, and gusty winds. The peaks and mountains outside of town are most likely to grab rain today.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Cool and cloudy through the day with a small chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the rain we see today would want to stay west of the Tri-Lakes over the mountains.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Dry and warm for most with increased cloud cover and a few scattered daytime and evening storms south of Highway 50 in eastern Las Animas and Baca counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60/70s; Low: 40s. Warmer and breezy today with increased daytime cloud cover and a small chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We could see more scattered storms east in Las Animas county through the end of the day.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Storms will develop in the afternoon, but not very many storms are expected and most will move very slowly. A few locally heavy downpours with gusty winds and small hail are the expected storm threats today, nothing severe.

Extended Outlook:

We should see a little bit more storm action on Wednesday, not just in the mountains, but through the I-25 corridor and Raton Mesa from better upslope southeast flow. Storms could be strong at times but severe weather is not expected on Wednesday.

Stronger and probably a few locally severe storms across the plains will return Thursday, and this could be some of the heaviest rain we see all week. We'll keep more rain and storm chances in the forecast on Friday, some of which still could be strong to severe.

Saturday storms look much more spotty and scattered with the mountains likely to see the most activity, but a few will drift east to areas like Colorado Springs and Trinidad. Sunday will start dry but storms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening hours, so a few firework displays could be affected.

