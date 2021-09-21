Feeling like Fall on the last day of Summer!

Today’s Forecast:

Despite today being the last day of Summer... it's going to feel a lot more like Fall!

A cold front yesterday and northwest jet stream flow will keep things well below normal today with highs in the region in the 50s and 60s. We'll stay dry today with increasing sunshine through the afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 62; Low: 40. Cool and dry today with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. We should stay above freezing but temperatures on the north half of town will fall to the upper 30s overnight.

PUEBLO: High: 67; Low: 37. Increasing afternoon sunshine with light winds and dry skies. Lows overnight should stay above freezing.

CANON CITY: High: 63; Low: 38. Cool and dry with light winds and afternoon sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 54; Low: 38. Chilly today with dry skies and much more afternoon sunshine. We'll see overnight lows stay just above freezing.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with chilly daytime conditions and overnight lows a few degrees above freezing.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Cool and dry today with increasing afternoon sunshine and light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Dry and breezy today with cool afternoon conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Cloudy in the morning with sunshine in the afternoon and chilly daytime temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

Tomorrow should warm up to near normal temperatures with highs in the 70s and 80s. We'll see the hottest day of the week on Thursday with elevated fire danger.

A cold front will push through Friday morning with highs back in the 70s and 80s. The weekend should be dry and warmer.

