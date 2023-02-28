February ends with strong winds and widespread fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

We end this month with lots of wind and fire danger.

Red Flag Warnings are widespread along and east of I-25 today due to low humidity and strong winds. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the southern mountains and valleys with 60 to 70 mph gusts in places like Westcliffe and La Veta.

Temperatures will be warmer than average in the plains due to westerly downslope flow. Overnight, the winds will be lighter with lows in the 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 24. Mostly sunny, warm, and windy with high fire danger. Wind gusts could be as high as 45 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 22. Sunny, warmer than average, and windy today with high fire danger. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 25. Sunny and warm today with strong winds and elevated fire danger. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 14. Sunny and mild with strong winds and elevated fire danger. Wind gusts could be as high as 55 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny and mild with strong winds and high fire danger. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and warm with high fire danger. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and very windy with high fire danger. Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Partly cloudy and cold with really strong winds. Wind gusts could be as high as 70 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Really heavy snow is expected across the mountains this week with the San Juans getting 2 to 3 feet of snow through Thursday morning!

Locally, we're looking at a snow chance early Thursday across the plains. Snow bands favor the Raton Mesa and our southern mountains at this point, meaning Pueblo and the Pikes Peak Region likely won't see much snow.

We could get another shot of quick snow Friday before a warmer and windy weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

