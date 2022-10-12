Fantastic Fall forecast

Today’s Forecast:

It'll be a perfect Fall day with awesome temperatures and dry daytime conditions.

We'll see breezy daytime conditions, but fire danger is low.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 38. Sunny and gorgeous with breezy daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 36. Sunny and amazing with light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 41. Sunny and comfortable with a light breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 34. Sunny and cool with an afternoon breeze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and breezy with mild temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunny and comfortable with breezy conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunny and a little windy with dry skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and breezy with dry skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

A secondary cold front will make Thursday the coolest day of the week with highs in the 60s in Colorado Springs, and low 70s for Pueblo.

Friday will be warm and breezy but a series of cool front will cool things down into the weekend. Sunday will be the coolest day of the weekend with rain in the southern mountains and valleys.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.