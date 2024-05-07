FAA issues ground delay for flights coming in and out of DIA Tuesday morning due to wind

DENVER — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay for flights in and out of Denver International Airport Tuesday morning due to high winds.

Today's Forecast Cool and windy again on Tuesday across the Denver metro area Lisa Hidalgo

The delays put flights behind 1 hour and 50 minutes behind at its peak around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

There were 553 delays in and out of DIA, according to FlightAware, and 37 cancellations at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Those numbers jumped from 85 delays and 3 cancellations at 6:57 a.m. Tuesday.

This was the second day in a row the airport was put under a ground delay order from the FAA.

More than 1,200 flights were delayed by the end of Monday — also due to severe winds. The average delay was 93 minutes Monday, the FAA said.

"DIA has no control over these FAA orders," the agency reminded customers in its Tuesday announcement of the delays.